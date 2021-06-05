IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $97,000 Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 83.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,570,000 after acquiring an additional 188,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,176,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,701,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,602,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $92,182,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Bunge by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,136,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,525,000 after buying an additional 29,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $89.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.91. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.70. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $389,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,298.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,026 shares of company stock valued at $46,335,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

