IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.66.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

