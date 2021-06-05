Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director Sells $1,746,347.68 in Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $10.24 on Friday. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.45.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Infinera by 2,325.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Infinera in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Infinera in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Infinera in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.