Insider Buying: Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Director Purchases C$496,175.28 in Stock

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Director Richard Douglas Falconer purchased 103,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.81 per share, with a total value of C$496,175.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$664,451.78.

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$4.85 on Friday. Chorus Aviation Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$5.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$785.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.42.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

