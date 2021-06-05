Insider Buying: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Buys $999,885.26 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 14,071 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $999,885.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,091,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,627,713.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Istar Inc. bought 14,087 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.98 per share, with a total value of $999,895.26.

On Friday, May 28th, Istar Inc. bought 14,253 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $999,990.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Istar Inc. bought 13,997 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.44 per share, with a total value of $999,945.68.

On Monday, May 24th, Istar Inc. purchased 14,082 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $999,962.82.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $71.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92 and a beta of -0.48. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.70.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

