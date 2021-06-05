Insider Selling: Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) CFO Sells 975 Shares of Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott G. Ginn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amedisys alerts:

On Wednesday, March 31st, Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $255.61 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.42 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 745.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.