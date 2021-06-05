Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells 375 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $12,701.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 210,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,122,996.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $648,800.00.

Shares of BLFS opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLFS. B. Riley raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

