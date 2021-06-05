Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Insider Sells 14,999 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $324,428.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,390,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.