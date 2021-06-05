Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Sells 18,333 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $1,125,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ryan J. Watts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $1,037,704.40.

DNLI stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 281.06 and a beta of 1.91. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

