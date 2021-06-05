Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CFO Sells 1,325 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CFO Jill Putman sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $49,038.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,499.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jill Putman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Jill Putman sold 913 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $36,538.26.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Jill Putman sold 20,443 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $721,433.47.

JAMF opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. Jamf’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jamf by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jamf by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Jamf during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Jamf by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Jamf by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JAMF shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

