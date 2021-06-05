Insider Selling: Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) SVP Sells $64,000.00 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $62.61 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.74.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.