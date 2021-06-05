Insider Selling: MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Director Sells 10,857 Shares of Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Director Donald E. Schrock sold 10,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $416,257.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,849.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.02. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $44.05.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $41,691,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $25,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 526,848 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,543,000 after purchasing an additional 432,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after purchasing an additional 345,907 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.