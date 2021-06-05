Insider Selling: MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Director Sells 10,857 Shares of Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Director Donald E. Schrock sold 10,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $416,257.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,849.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of MXL stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.02. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $44.05.
MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $41,691,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $25,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 526,848 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,543,000 after purchasing an additional 432,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after purchasing an additional 345,907 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
