Insider Selling: nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) Insider Sells A$293,034.63 in Stock

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) insider Steven (Steve) Crane sold 47,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.18 ($4.41), for a total transaction of A$293,034.63 ($209,310.45).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15.

About NIB

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes health insurance to residents, and international students and visitors in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Residents Health Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, and nib Travel segments.

