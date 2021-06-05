Insider Selling: Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Sells 71,489 Shares of Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Cindy Verity sold 71,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $626,958.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,008.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PMBC opened at $8.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $196.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.96. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $9.45.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 21.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2,814.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $330,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $465,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 357.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 64,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PMBC shares. TheStreet upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

