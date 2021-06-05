Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Sells 16,866 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $507,160.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PubMatic stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.46. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 11.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PUBM shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

