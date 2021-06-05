Insider Selling: The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Sells $781,062.70 in Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

THG opened at $139.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.20.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.