Insider Selling: Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. Triton International Limited has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.71.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 29.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Triton International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRTN shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

