Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $96.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.16. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

