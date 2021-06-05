Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells 2,702 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total transaction of $282,737.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,812.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $317,187.78.

On Monday, April 5th, Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total transaction of $342,397.44.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $96.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 0.69. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.16.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

