Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.19. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 4,150 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

