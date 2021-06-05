Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Raised to C$19.45 at Royal Bank of Canada

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.45 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IPL. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Inter Pipeline to C$19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Inter Pipeline currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.78.

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$20.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.06. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$11.23 and a 12 month high of C$20.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

