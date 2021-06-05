Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Receives $32.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $96,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock traded up $1.80 on Monday, hitting $30.63. 105,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,209. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

