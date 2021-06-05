InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

InterDigital has raised its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of IDCC opened at $83.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.72. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $52.88 and a 1-year high of $83.39.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

