InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

InterDigital has increased its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

IDCC opened at $83.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $52.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.72.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

