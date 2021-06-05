International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,453 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 265.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 43.3% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 28.6% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 3,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

