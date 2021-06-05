Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IPI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Intrepid Potash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Intrepid Potash stock opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $417.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 2.13. Intrepid Potash has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

