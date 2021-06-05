Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 3.4% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $21,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock valued at $33,639,395 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

Shares of ISRG traded up $14.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $831.45. 458,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,983. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $818.64. The firm has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $543.03 and a 1 year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

