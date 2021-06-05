Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.79. 816,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 10,841,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $93.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Inuvo by 139.8% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Inuvo by 1,873.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38,538 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Inuvo in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Inuvo in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inuvo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices and channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

