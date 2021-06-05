Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

VPV opened at $13.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.15. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $13.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

