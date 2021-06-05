Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 920 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 642% compared to the average volume of 124 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $851.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.32 and a beta of 2.61. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Conn’s will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $63,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 52,409 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 397,771 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter worth about $8,836,000. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.