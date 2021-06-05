Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 5,700 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 340% compared to the typical volume of 1,295 call options.
NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $92.67 on Friday. The Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $103.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.27.
The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The Children’s Place’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.
The Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.
