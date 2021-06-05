Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 5,700 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 340% compared to the typical volume of 1,295 call options.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $92.67 on Friday. The Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $103.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.27.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The Children’s Place’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth $1,651,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth $681,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth $589,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth $8,638,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.