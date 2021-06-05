Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.90. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.86.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 16,051 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $688,587.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 18,159 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $779,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,685 shares of company stock worth $6,203,317 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $11,470,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

