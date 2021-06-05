ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.20 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE IO opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.26. ION Geophysical has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $5.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IO. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in ION Geophysical by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 32,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ION Geophysical by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 336.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 36,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

