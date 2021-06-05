Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to announce $142.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.00 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $146.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $625.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.70 million to $645.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $714.51 million, with estimates ranging from $525.35 million to $874.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 567,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 144,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.07. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

