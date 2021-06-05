Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to announce $142.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.00 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $146.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $625.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.70 million to $645.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $714.51 million, with estimates ranging from $525.35 million to $874.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 567,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 144,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.07. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
