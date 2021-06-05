Iovance Biotherapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 12,852 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 450% compared to the average volume of 2,336 call options.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 143,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 45,115 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 553.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35,981 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 131.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 237,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 108,988 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IOVA. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

