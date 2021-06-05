iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IRTC. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.00.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.66. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 1.48.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,579,000 after purchasing an additional 212,976 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,974,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,139,000 after purchasing an additional 161,457 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,862,000 after purchasing an additional 951,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,283,000 after purchasing an additional 190,180 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.