Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,922 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,093,716.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $262,512.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,319.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,601. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRM opened at $45.67 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $45.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

