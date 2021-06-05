iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $54.84 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.77.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.