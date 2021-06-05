iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,103,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,328,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,899 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after acquiring an additional 945,668 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,370 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,401,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,041,000 after acquiring an additional 54,391 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT stock opened at $139.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.14. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.