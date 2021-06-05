iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000.

HDV opened at $99.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.98. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.23 and a twelve month high of $100.48.

