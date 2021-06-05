iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEFA. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,336.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Shares of HEFA opened at $34.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

