iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $81.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $81.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.65.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

