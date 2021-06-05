iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Journey Advisory Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $320,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $272.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.34. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.18 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

