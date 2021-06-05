iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Position Lessened by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,607 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.46. The stock had a trading volume of 155,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,818. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.50. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

