iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $294,000.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $26.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07.

