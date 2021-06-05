iStar (NYSE:STAR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get iStar alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NYSE STAR opened at $16.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 0.71. iStar has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that iStar will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the 4th quarter valued at about $828,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iStar by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in iStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iStar (STAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.