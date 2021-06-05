ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Position Lessened by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 23.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,553,000 after buying an additional 2,265,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth about $84,951,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,780,000 after purchasing an additional 371,754 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,197,000 after purchasing an additional 360,258 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in ITT by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,522,000 after purchasing an additional 280,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.61 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. ITT’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

