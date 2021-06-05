Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.56.

JBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus raised their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $319,824.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $712,950.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,692. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Jabil by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.81. The company had a trading volume of 659,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,854. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. Jabil has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $57.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.