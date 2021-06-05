Jabodon PT Co. Invests $5.35 Million in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 52,633 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,000. Guidewire Software comprises 3.2% of Jabodon PT Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 37.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,867.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $331,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,101.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $104.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.86 and a beta of 1.30. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.90.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

