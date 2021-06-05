Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

JKHY opened at $157.80 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

